Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%.

NYSE UNVR traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 39,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,240. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Earnings History for Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

