Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%.

NYSE UNVR traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 39,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,240. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

