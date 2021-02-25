Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Down 10.4%

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 2,177,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 972,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,510,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,583,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,293 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $17,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.
About Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.
