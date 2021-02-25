Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Down 10.4%

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 2,177,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 972,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,510,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,583,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,293 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $17,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

