Universa Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Universa has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $15,973.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.84 or 0.00730670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00030915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00036576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060901 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,161,906,039 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Universa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

