Universa (UTNP) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Universa has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $17,557.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00706020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003581 BTC.

About Universa

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,161,906,039 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

