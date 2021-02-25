Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OLED. Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.70. 36,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,949. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.68.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.