Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.05-11.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.125-12.361 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.94 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UHS. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.92. 747,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,846. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.