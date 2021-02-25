Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 203,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $434.92 million, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

