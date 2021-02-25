Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35.
Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 203,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $434.92 million, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.08.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
