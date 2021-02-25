Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Shares of Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Universe Group plc (UNG.L) shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 491,184 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.

Universe Group plc (UNG.L) Company Profile (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

