UnlimitedIP (UIP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $232,743.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $232,743.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00745675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00031351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00036092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00042707 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

