Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $28.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 255,484 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

