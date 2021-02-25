UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Reaches $1.92 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $2.35 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00371607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.