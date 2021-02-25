UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Trading Up 2.3%

Feb 25th, 2021


UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91). Approximately 16,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 143,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.75 ($1.87).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59.

About UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

