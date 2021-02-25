UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Trading Up 2.3%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91). Approximately 16,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 143,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.75 ($1.87).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

