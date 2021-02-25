Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $9,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

