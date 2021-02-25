Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Upland Software stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.61. 505,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Upland Software by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Upland Software by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Upland Software by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

