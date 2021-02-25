Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Upland Software updated its Q1 2021

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. 11,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,793.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

