Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

UPWK has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 166,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,967. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

