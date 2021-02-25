Uquid Coin Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $83.25 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $8.32 or 0.00017698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.78 or 0.00705352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00036042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

