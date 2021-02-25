Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.60 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,013,000 after acquiring an additional 353,043 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,058 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,091,000 after acquiring an additional 141,288 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.