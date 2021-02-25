Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 984,349 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 506,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 478,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,344,000 after acquiring an additional 353,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $2,705,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UE shares. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.72.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

