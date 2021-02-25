Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,379 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,267. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

