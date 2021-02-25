Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

URBN opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

