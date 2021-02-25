US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.65-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,623. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

