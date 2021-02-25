US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.35 million.US Ecology also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 135,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,623. US Ecology has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.