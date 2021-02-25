USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot Sells 3,571 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $337,495.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,495.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Walter Noot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Walter Noot sold 3,148 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $289,616.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $182,748.08.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.43. 126,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,655. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

