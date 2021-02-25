USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Daniel A. Macuga Sells 3,930 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $361,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of USNA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.78. 156,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,251. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

