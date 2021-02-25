USD Coin (USDC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.33 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $8.33 billion and approximately $2.26 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.61 or 0.03186172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00023491 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 8,447,585,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,325,361,169 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.