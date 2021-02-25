USDK Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $272.68 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.73 million and approximately $272.68 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.54 or 0.00498951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00067396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00081696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00484503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00073169 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

