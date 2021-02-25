USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $998,406.98 and $156.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.53 or 0.01039255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00390140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029976 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003663 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

