USDX Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006351 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006495 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.