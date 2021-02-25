Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 4.26% of Utah Medical Products worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Shares of UTMD opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.