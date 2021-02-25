Utrust (UTK) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $162.64 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.58 or 0.00724686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00036787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060314 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

