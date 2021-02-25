Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $148.71 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

