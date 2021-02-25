Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 4,192,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,900,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.28.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uxin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Uxin in the third quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uxin by 31.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Uxin by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 879,766 shares during the last quarter.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

