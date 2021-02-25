Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 4,192,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,900,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.28.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
