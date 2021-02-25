V-ID (VIDT) Market Cap Hits $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054202 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00730795 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029993 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00037374 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006302 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00060092 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00040431 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
