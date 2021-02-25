Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $3.92. Vaccinex shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 2,997 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.