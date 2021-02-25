Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $3.92. Vaccinex shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 2,997 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.
