Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.37, but opened at C$0.43. Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 1,280 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$28.30 million and a P/E ratio of 3.30.

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

Valdor Technology International Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing fiber optic products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Valdor Fiber Optics Inc and changed its name to Valdor Technology International Inc in July 2008. Valdor Technology International Inc was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

