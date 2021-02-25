Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 7,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. Valeo has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

