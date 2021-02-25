Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.53. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 106,416 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12.

Valeura Energy Company Profile (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

