Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 446,562 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

