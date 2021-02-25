Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

VLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

