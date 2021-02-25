Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VMI traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $238.33.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,109,377.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,243 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,516. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

