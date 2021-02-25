Valor Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $269,543.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges. Valor Token has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $269,543.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00706608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00036027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.