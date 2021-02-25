Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,006,157 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,157 shares during the period. Pretium Resources makes up about 0.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 11.25% of Pretium Resources worth $242,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVG. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,707. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

PVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

