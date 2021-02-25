Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 133,410 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,410 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.38% of NXP Semiconductors worth $168,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.33. The stock had a trading volume of 119,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,962. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.29.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,927 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

