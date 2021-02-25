Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 133,410 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,410 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.38% of NXP Semiconductors worth $168,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.33. The stock had a trading volume of 119,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,962. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.29.
In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,927 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
