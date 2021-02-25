Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 148,632 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $122,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.34. 729,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,078,595. The stock has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

