Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,105,656 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 6.6% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.73% of Newmont worth $2,277,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $72,020,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.19. 463,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

