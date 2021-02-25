Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 45,570 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,570 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.28% of Constellation Brands worth $116,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $63,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after acquiring an additional 115,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.84. 24,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,358. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.12. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

