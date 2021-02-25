Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 70,406 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,406 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $184,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.93. 784,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,507,333. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

