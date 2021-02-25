Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575,098 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. accounts for about 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.12% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $313,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BVN. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000.

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

