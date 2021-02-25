Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539,898 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.85% of New Gold worth $161,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $3,272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 197.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of New Gold by 182.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,238 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of New Gold by 258.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 734,294 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,366. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

